HANNIBAL — Approval of an approximately 3.5 percent increase in water rates will be up for consideration when the Hannibal Board of Public Works Board meets later this month.
The last water rate increase occurred in January 2020. Subsequent water rate hikes were postponed because of the pandemic, which began more than two years ago.
According to Paul Trenhaile, the HBPW's finance director, regular water rate increases have been necessary due to the loss of Ralls County PWSD #1 as a "significant customer" and the addition of new debt associated with the city's granular-activated carbon filtration process.
Trenhaile estimated that the increase for the average water customer, based on a monthly usage of 3,300 gallons, would amount to $1.47 per month.
Another change that is proposed to the current fee schedule is the addition of a septic hauler dumping fee for larger loads containing waste that is often more difficult to treat and is harder on the system.
"These situations are rarer than the normal septic hauler dumps that we receive on a weekly basis," Trenhaile said.
The charge will be 8 cents per gallon with a maximum of $400. Trenhaile said that the proposed septic hauler dumping fee will be in line with what other entities around the state charge that treat these types of waste.
The rate hearing, which is required by city charter, will begin at 4 p.m. June 20 in the HBPW Conference Center. The hearing will take place in advance of the HBPW Board's regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
If approved, the revised rates would take effect July 5.
