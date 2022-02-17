Hazardous winds, heavy snow lower visibility during storm

HANNIBAL — The winter storm gripping the area transitioned to heavy snowfall and high winds late Thursday morning, decreasing visibility and creating new hazards for motorists and Missouri Department of Transportation crews working to clear the roads.
Brian Untiedt, area engineer with MoDOT, said overnight rain started changing over to ice in the western part of the Northeast District around 5 a.m., with the rest of the region seeing the transition between 6 and 8 a.m. Crews have been working since early morning to clear roadways, prioritizing routes including U.S. 61, U.S. 36 and U.S. 24.
Untiedt stressed the high winds and heavy snowfall on Thursday have corresponded with an increase in vehicle slide-offs. Temperatures were dropping, and blowing snow was an issue. MoDOT crew members have been taking extra time to ensure safety as a result of the conditions.
“We’re right in the midst of probably the heaviest part of the storm with the heaviest snow and the wind,” Untiedt said before noon Thursday. “We’re anticipating with the temperatures dropping, it’s going to be difficult to get a lot of this snow up until we get some better temperatures tomorrow and some good sunshine.”
Untiedt encouraged motorists and drivers of commercial vehicles to wait during the most hazardous part of the storm before setting out on the road. He noted the heavy winds coupled with slippery conditions make maintaining control more difficult, especially with commercial vehicles.
“We really need all drivers, and especially those commercial vehicles, to find a place to stop to wait out this worst part of the storm and give us a chance to get the road back in better condition,” he said.
MoDOT issued a release at about 1:30 p.m. reporting both southbound lanes of U.S. 61 are closed near the 61/24 split north of the Clear Creek subdivision, due to multiple semis stuck on the area. In addition, the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 are closed in front of the MoDOT Northeast Region office. Traffic was reported backed up all the way to Woodyz Acres (the former Injun Joe Campground).
The Missouri State Highway Patrol also advised against travel. The Hannibal Police Department issued a public announcement just after noon Thursday, asking people to refrain from traveling by foot or vehicle during the storm. Officers responded to an increasing number of slide-offs and traffic accidents as conditions worsened.
HPD reminded residents that staying off the roadways is the best way for crews to clear routes and for emergency responders to get to their destinations safely. If someone must travel, they stressed using extreme caution.
If a motorist must travel, Untiedt reminded everyone to allow extra space for trucks as crews work to clear the roads. People can find real-time road conditions, closures and other information by visiting modot.org, calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT or downloading the MoDOT Traveler Map app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
