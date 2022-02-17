STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Route A in Ralls County, between U.S. 61 and Route J, is closed due to winter weather and several incidents.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has discouraged any travel Thursday. The snow was still falling early Thursday afternoon in many parts of the state, on top of a wintry mix previously received earlier in the day.
Motorists are being directed to use U.S. 36, U.S. 61, MO 19, and U.S. 24 in lieu of Route A.
Updated road conditions are available by visiting www.modot.org and clicking on the traveler map. This map is also available for smartphones as an app and displays road conditions on all major roads by color. Motorists are asked to please use caution and slow down if travel is necessary.
