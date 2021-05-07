HANNIBAL — Should a disaster occur in Marion County an appropriate response plan can likely be found somewhere in the pages of the Marion County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
According to the Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck the plan was initiated by the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments. John Hark, emergency manager for both Hannibal and Marion County, said the plan is reviewed and updated every five years.
“It is intended to mitigate the outcome of any and all hazards that we would anticipate that we might face,” Hark said during a presentation regarding the hazard mitigation plan to the Hannibal City Council during its May 4 meeting at city hall.
Efforts to help mitigate a situation can take many different forms.
“We continue to look at different things every day,” Hark said. “Of course today we are now looking at mass vaccinations.
“As much as I hate to mention it there are things going on that we must continue to do to help mitigate the outcome of a disaster should we have one.”
The hazard mitigation plan is not written in stone, according to Hark.
“Mitigation will go on forever. It (the mitigation plan) will continue to be a living document,” he said. “In another five years we will do it again. What is in it today will change tomorrow. We will continue to look at it and set new goals. As I look back over other plans, we have met some of our goals, but we have a lot more to meet.”
Hark is not shy about identifying one his major worries.
“Flash flooding is one of my big concerns,” he said. “People talk about flash flooding along Bear Creek, but we have seen it on Market Street. We see homes down there that are still being flooded. That is the reason that after the last major flood we got the Code Red Emergency Alert Notification System, so that we can call those people and get them out of those houses and out of those businesses, to help mitigate the outcome.”
Efforts are in the works to allow the Hannibal School District to help in the aftermath of a disaster.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to get a generator to power the gymnasium and cafeteria. It would be another mitigation tool,” Hark said.
Hark acknowledges that while there are many solid mitigation proposals, not all of them will take place in the short term.
“We continue to move forward to try to find bigger and better ideas,” he said. “It always comes down to that one thing — money.”