HANNIBAL — Jars of peanut butter are critically needed for the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success Buddy Pack program, which provides weekend meals with 400-500 Buddy Packs going home with students every week.
Peanut butter is nutrient-rich and costs about $2, but it is the most expensive part of the Buddy Pack, said Meghan Karr, president of HAYS and assistant superintendent with the Hannibal Public School District. HAYS is a United Way partner and gets donations and grants to cover the cost of every Buddy Pack item except for peanut butter, which is provided by community donations. Karr said the pandemic has created an additional need for Buddy Packs this school year. She stressed the generosity shown in the past throughout America's Hometown.
"We are very fortunate to live in Hannibal, where the entire community has embraced the Buddy Pack program — many individuals donate regularly and businesses run donation drives for peanut butter," Karr said. "HAYS understands that the pandemic has created hardships for many, so we have tried to be creative with gathering our peanut butter, but at this time, we are in need of additional donations."
Karr said the Buddy Packs provide support which is needed now more than ever, with families dealing with layoffs, quarantine, reduced hours and other hardships. The Buddy Packs provide youth with a safe and easy-to-fix meals over the weekend, when some parents may have to work due to current circumstances. Each Buddy Pack includes items like granola bars, ramen noodles, canned pasta and a fruit cup.
In the past five years, HAYS has given out more than 15,000 Buddy Packs to students in the community. Karr expressed her gratitude for the generosity of community members and the opportunity to be a partner with the United Way.
Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, stressed the importance of each of those jars of peanut butter. Her son, Jarret Damron, was adopted from foster care. When he was living with his biological family, "the kids really survived on the food" they brought home each weekend in their Buddy Packs, Damron said.
"Though peanut butter seems like something that could be easily taken for granted, for kiddos that receive Buddy Packs each week from the HAYS program, peanut butter is a lifeline to nutrition," Damron said. "The peanut butter that goes home with kids provides them with an easy way to feed themselves, with a nutritional food that can be crucial to getting through the weekends with something to eat."
Damron urged people to grab "one or two or three or four" jars of peanut butter during their next trip to the store, with the donation ensuring kids in the community get the nutrition they need each week.
Karr said Buddy Packs make an impact for each student and their loved ones, particularly during times of uncertainty amid the pandemic.
"It is difficult to describe the joy Buddy Packs can bring, to see the excitement in a student's face when they get theirs, or they share how they made some noodles for their younger sibling, it is easy to see the difference it makes," Karr said.
The Buddy Packs provide the opportunity to lessen a potential burden for families while making sure students have food options to make sure they aren't hungry over the weekend is a feeling Karr described as "priceless."
Karr encouraged anyone who would like to donate peanut butter or work with HAYS to email her at mkarr@hannibal60.com or call 573-221-1258. Peanut butter donations are being accepted at the Hannibal Board of Education office at 4650 McMasters Ave. Donors can call the office number if they are uncomfortable coming inside, and someone will come out to their vehicle to accept the donation.