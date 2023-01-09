Hayes burglary trials could be delayed by more than one year

Betty Hayes 

PARIS, Mo. — After two inconsequential hearings last week, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Volkert estimated the two men facing a combined 25-plus felonies in the Betty Hayes burglary cases may not see trials for another year or more.

Hearings were conducted in Paris for John Conde and in Warrenton, Mo. for Joshua McNabb. The two men have been charged with systemically burglarizing and stealing from Hayes’ home and property for two months in 2021. The hearings were held electronically Thursday, Jan. 5, but there has been no progress.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.