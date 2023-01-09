Hayes burglary trials could be delayed by more than one year

PARIS, Mo. — After two inconsequential hearings last week, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Volkert estimated the two men facing a combined 25-plus felonies in the Betty Hayes burglary cases may not see trials for another year or more.
Hearings were conducted in Paris for John Conde and in Warrenton, Mo. for Joshua McNabb. The two men have been charged with systemically burglarizing and stealing from Hayes’ home and property for two months in 2021. The hearings were held electronically Thursday, Jan. 5, but there has been no progress.
New hearings are scheduled for March, which the prosecutor imagines will also be insignificant.
Volkert said neither man physically appeared last Thursday. Conde is being held in Macon County on a $100,000 bond while McNabb is in Randolph County and denied bail. Conde’s attorney asked for his client’s bond to be reduced so he could undergo drug and alcohol counseling, but 10th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Rachel Bringer Shepard denied the motion.
The prosecutor is not anticipating the two men will go to trial this year.
“The COVID epidemic slowed our courts down,” Volkert said, “I have a case more than three-and-a-half years old that has yet to be tried, so I don’t see these cases going to trial for up to 18 months."
Authorities allege that between May 1 and June 30, 2021, Conde and McNabb conspired to steal six weapons, jewelry, an arrowhead collection and a pull trailer from Hayes’ property on Route C, south of Holliday.
In an October 2021 probable cause statement, Conde alleged McNabb became, “obsessed with the thought of owning some of Hayes’ land... (and) when McNabb realized he was not going to be able to buy any of Hayes’ property, he (McNabb) decided to start stealing”. Conde told the Missouri State Highway Patrol McNabb would lure Hayes from her rural home and he would steal the items.
Hayes has been missing since the evening of Dec. 16, 2021. Her family believes she was abducted.
Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston has previously cautioned against connecting the Hayes' disappearance and the men arrested for burglary and stealing.
“We have no evidence associating them with Mrs. Hayes’ disappearance at this time,” the sheriff said of Conde and McNabb.
In addition to the local charges, a warrant for McNabb’s arrest is pending in St. Louis on burglary and stealing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.