Harvey’s latest mural complete

HANNIBAL — Ray Harvey painted details on Mark Twain’s face on the fourth and final day working on his latest mural, which features Twain with a backdrop of an unfurled American flag at 1329 Mark Twain Ave.
As he carefully applied different hues to create the skin tones of Twain, Harvey said the cold and damp conditions had him working even faster than when he was working in the cold as he created the mural that includes Twain on City Hall. Although this mural is quite a bit smaller, Harvey pointed out Twain’s head is 10 feet tall, with the scene completely covering the section of the exterior wall at the former Yesway convenience store.
The weather conditions offered a benefit as Harvey worked on artwork on such a large scale – the acrylic paint is easier to work with, behaving similar to oil paint. Harvey said the acrylic paint dries extremely quickly in the summer heat.
All around town, visitors and residents can see Harvey’s murals, including the American flag, a 1950s service station and the Hannibal Hose Company #2 artwork on Market St. On Broadway, one of City Hall’s exterior walls features Molly Brown, Twain, Jim, Tom Sawyer, a riverboat and a soaring eagle. Harvey recently completed a mural featuring a train station from yesteryear on the wall of the Hannibal History Museum.
Harvey has noticed the appreciation people show each time he paints a mural in Hannibal – there are many more people stopping to show their interest and chat than in larger communities like St. Louis. He said it feels like each of his works becomes a part of the community as it is warmly embraced in America’s Hometown.
“It’s mutual,” Harvey said. “I like being here.”