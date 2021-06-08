HANNIBAL — Loaves and Fishes will honor its volunteers with a Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon from 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 Broadway in Hannibal.
For over 20 years, Loaves and Fishes has been providing meals to those in need in the Hannibal community. The Loaves and Fishes Ministry is under the umbrella of Harvest Outreach Ministries, which is a 501(c)3 organization.
This effort would not be possible, however, without the generous support of the community. In 2020, volunteers did whatever was needed to ensure that the Monday-Friday meal program continued without interruption during the pandemic. Financial donations, transitioning to a new distribution location at 1020 Lyon Street and additional changes into a grab-and-go system were among the significant changes the volunteers faced due to the unprecedented circumstances. Through it all, the volunteers stayed committed. Meal distribution continued uninterrupted, with the number of meals served daily increasing significantly.
Now, Harvest Outreach would like to show their appreciation to these dedicated volunteers and groups that made it all possible. A Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Rialto Banquet Hall for any individual and/or group that has volunteered their time and resources to the Loaves and Fishes program.
This is a free event for all who have volunteered in the past year in any capacity with the Loaves and Fishes program. Registration is required for planning purposes, however.
Registration for this event and more information on how to become a volunteer are is available by contacting Donna Rodgers at 573-227-8833 ext. 2 or emailing donna@harvestoutreach.faith. The registration deadline is Sunday, June 20th. The event is being coordinated and organized by Be The Change For Your Community.