HANNIBAL — Harvest Outreach has recently started receiving more food from the Central MO Food Bank to serve the increasing needs in the community.
Individual boxes of food can be picked up through Harvest Outreach and the Feed America program from 1-3 p.m. every Friday, at the old Helping Hand Church building at 1020 Lyon St. in Hannibal. People are asked to go in the door on the 11th Street side of the building.
“Currently we are have about 25 families that pick up food every Friday afternoon. We’d love to see that number doubled,” Coordinator Donna Rodgers said.
More information about Harvest Outreach and their various feeding programs is available by calling 573-227-8833 Ext. 2 or emailing donna@harvestoutreach.faith.
Harvest Outreach Ministries is a 501©3 faith based not-for-profit organization specializing in providing food for the hungry and recovery services for those struggling with addiction.