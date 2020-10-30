STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Be The Change For Your Community and Dumpster Diva’s Resale will launch an online charity fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 1, to benefit Harvest Outreach Ministries.
This event replaces a live fundraising event planned before the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are excited about the opportunity for the community and surrounding area to come together in a safe and fun way to benefit the organization. The auction will be conducted by Dumpster Diva’s Resale, and it is accessible by selecting “Harvest Outreach Online Charity Auction” from Facebook events.
“We’ve already had tremendous support from the community in regards to donations for the auction. It’s going to be so much fun to watch this unfold,” said Amy Vaughn, with Be The Change. “We have gift certificates, a meat bundle, numerous household items, and even a homemade pie made fresh each month for a year donated by one of our area’s best pie makers. Over 50 individual items have been donated for the event.”
Each item will have a starting bid listed. Bidders can place their bids (in whole dollar amounts) in the comment section below the featured item. New items will be added periodically throughout the week, so bidders are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
The soft close for the event will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. If several people are actively bidding on the same item at 5 p.m. the bidding will remain open until 3 minutes have passed with no bidding. Winners will be notified through Facebook and arrangements will be made for pickup.
All of the proceeds from the auction will go to Harvest Outreach Ministries. In addition, the Riedel Foundation, will match funds raised up to $10,000. Monetary donations also will be accepted during the auction.
Donators may make checks out to Harvest Outreach Ministries with a memo noting donations are to go towards the auction. Checks may be mailed to Be The Change, C/O Amy Vaughn, 238 N. Levering Ave., Hannibal, Mo. More information is available by calling 573-231-1775.