HANNIBAL — A Funds Harvesting Dinner/Auction to support Harvest Outreach Ministries will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway.
The organization has recently purchased property, and plans to build a community center to permanently house the Loaves and Fishes Program, along with their additional feeding programs. In addition, the building will be used to accommodate and meet other community needs.
All money raised at this event will be used to support the community center project, and the Riedel Foundation has agreed to match the dollars raised at the event up to $30,000, to specifically support the Loaves and Fishes program. The event is being sponsored by First State Insurance Agency, the Rialto Banquet Center and F&M Bank and Trust.
“This is such an exciting time of growth for this organization. I really do hope that the community will take this opportunity to show their appreciation and support for the work and impact this unique organization provides to our community. It’s going to be a great evening of food and fun. We’ve already had some great items donated for the auction, and I am anticipating even more to come,” said Amy Vaughn, Be The Change founder/event organizer.
There is no set cost for the event. Free will donations will be accepted at the door. Reservations are required for the event, and requested no later than Friday, Sept. 24.
Reservations are available by contacting Vaughn at 573-231-1775 or emailing her at amy@bethechangeforyourcommunity.com. People may also contact her regarding individuals, groups or businesses that are interested in donating auction items for the event.
Harvest Outreach is a 501©3 faith based organization specifically dealing with addiction and hunger problems in the area. They oversee the Harvest House Sober Living Residences and Loaves and Fishes Program. They are a partner with the Feed America Program and a United Way Partner Agency.
More information about Harvest Outreach, is available by visiting their website at www.harvestoutreach.faith. Donations can also be made online or by mailing checks to Harvest Outreach, 1732 Hope St., Hannibal, Mo. 63401.