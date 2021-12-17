PALMYRA, Mo. — Representatives of the Harvest Ministries (the Loaves and Fishes Food Program) appeared before the Marion County Commission during its Dec. 13 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra seeking an explanation as to why their request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and not been granted.
The commissioners stated that ARPA funding guidelines prohibit money from the program to be used for the construction of a building. The Harvest Ministries members then asked how the federal funding could be used to build a new facility for Douglass Community Services (DCS) in Hannibal.
Alonna Kizer of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments (MTRCG) said that different rules apply to the DCS situation. Kizer pointed out that the funds that DCS will be using are coming through a Community Development Block Grant and ARPA rules treat those funds differently.
Kizer suggested that Harvest Ministries resubmit its application, asking for specific items to be reimbursed for its building such as HVAC equipment and flooring. She also suggested that Harvest Ministries consider applying for a CDBG. Kizer added that she would be willing to help Harvest Ministries with its grant application.
The representatives of Harvest Ministries indicated they will be working with MTRCG to see if there are any funds available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.