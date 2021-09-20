HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council partnered with the Rotary Club of Hannibal to sponsor a pumpkin decorating project during the Harvest Hootenanny Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18.
HAC provided supplies and volunteers to lead the project and County Market provided the pumpkins. Pumpkins created during the project were also eligible to enter a contest, with 40 pumpkins entered this year.
The winner of the 5th Grade and Under Division was Alexa Thurman, who won a gift certificate for a new bike at CoolByke. The winner of the 6th Grade and Over Division was Lauren Wells, who won $100 in art supplies donated by Studio247. The winner of a Special Category Division of pumpkins created off-site was Kolten Minor, who won $25 cash compliments of the Rotary Club of Hannibal.