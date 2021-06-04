Hart receives O'Donnell athletic scholarship

Recent Hannibal High School graduate Sydney Hart has been named as the recipient of the 2021 James O'Donnell Memorial Athletic Scholarship.
Hart was nominated by her high school coaches to receive this scholarship.
In her high school career, Hart was highly involved and successful as a member of the Lady Pirates softball, basketball and soccer teams as well as the track team. She graduated with honors and will attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo. where she will also be a member of the women's softball team.