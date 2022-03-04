HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s Victory Over Hunger Garden needs more volunteers to help this year.
There will be a meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Java Jive for anyone interested in helping the garden continue.
Last year’s harvest was about 2,785 pounds of fresh vegetables, which was donated to Hannibal food pantries.
This is the sixth year for the program.
“While the VOHG was started based on ideas from my wife and I in 2017, what has been accomplished in the five years of its existence is the result of work by dedicated volunteers with much more knowledge and expertise than me,” Gordon Ipson, founder of the program, said. “At best, I provided unskilled labor. The City of Hannibal has been very generous. They provided a city-owned lot, water, a shed and tools. They also provided topsoil, mulch and the services of city personnel to till the ground at the beginning and end of each season. Volunteers planned, planted, tended and watered the garden and harvested and delivered the produce.”
More information is available by calling 573-822-6248 or emailing gordonipson@yahoo.com.
