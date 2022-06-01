HANNIBAL — Do you have a dance, song, act or performance you would like to showcase?
Hannibal’s Got Talent will highlight various talents. Contestants can sing, dance, act, and show off their talents for a chance to win prizes on July 4. All types of talents are welcome, including solo or group performances.
The family friendly event is open to contestants from the area and visitors to the 67th annual National Tom Sawyer Days. Hannibal’s Got Talent will be presented by the Hannibal Jaycees and Green America Recycling.
Registration starts at 1 p.m. July 4. The show will begin at 2 p.m. inside Tanyard Gardens.
Pre-registration will be available for $5 through June 27. Registration will be $10 from June 28 through July 4.
Online registration is available by visiting hannibaljaycees.org. Contestants must bring their own music.
More information is available by contacting Emma Dooley at 573-406-5093 or Amanda Brown at 573-719-7253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.