HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman is scheduled to appear for arraignment in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court after having appeared for a preliminary hearing on Monday, June. 13.
Cheyenne R. Voelkel, 23, of Hannibal, faces an arson charge stemming from an April structure fire.
Voelkel appeared with Public Defender Christopher Terril before Associate Judge John Jackson. Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Garreth Cooksey represented the state.
Jackson heard evidence related to the case and announced the court found probable cause in the case to bind Voelkel over to Circuit Court. The defendant's arraignment hearing is set for Tuesday, June 21, before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd.
Firefighters with the Hannibal Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire April 29 at 902 Fulton Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke.
Firefighters made an offensive attack and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. All occupants safely exited the home, and no injuries were reported.
Hannibal Police detectives later responded to the scene and began working with the Missouri State fire marshal and Hannibal fire investigator.
Investigators determined the fire to be incendiary and identified a person of interest.
Voelkel was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold in the Marion County Jail.
A warrant was later issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Voelkel with second-degree arson. Voelkel’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. She is being held in the Marion County Jail.