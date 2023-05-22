HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning near Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Logan B. Orr, 18, of Hannibal, was driving a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 8:53 a.m. Saturday, traveling north on U.S. 61, three miles north of Hannibal.
The crash report stated the Jeep traveled off the left side of the road, overturned several times and ejected the driver.
Orr was transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
She was not wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and Palmyra Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.