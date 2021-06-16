HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a train in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Paris Gravel Road, west of County Road 422, 1 mile west of Hannibal.
A 2020 Lincoln Corsair was being driven east by 61-year-old Cheryl L. Weathers of Hannibal while a northbound 2012 General Electric locomotive was being operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey L. Hiles of Decatur, Ill.
According to the accident report, the Lincoln failed to yield, attempted to cross the railroad tracks and was struck by the locomotive.
Weathers, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.