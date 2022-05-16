CENTER, Mo. — A Hannibal woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 12 a.m., May 15, on Highway F, 8 miles southeast of Center.
Involved in the accident was a 2004 Lincoln LS driven by 28-year-old Stormey J. Jones of Hannibal.
According to the incident report the northbound vehicle traveled off the roadway. When the driver overcorrected the vehicle overturned.
Jones, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Van Far ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.