BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Hannibal woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 11 a.m., Jan. 31, on Highway NN, north of U.S. 61.
Involved in the collision was a 2015 Ford Escape driven by 61-year-old Terry L. Neff of Hannibal and a 2013 Chevrolet Impala operated by 83-year-old A.C. Himmelsbach of Bowling Green.
According to the accident report the Impala was following the Ford. When the driver of the Ford applied the brakes the vehicle came to a stop, half in the road and half off the right side of the road. The driver of the Chevrolet applied the vehicle’s brakes and swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a crash. However, the right front of the Chevrolet struck the rear left side of the Ford.
Injured was a passenger in the Ford, 65-year-old Judy K. Harris of Hannibal. Harris, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana by Pike County ambulance.
