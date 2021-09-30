PALMYRA, Mo. — One driver suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 7:58 a.m., Sept. 29, on U.S. 61, 3 miles south of Palmyra.
Involved in the crash was a 2007 Hyundai driven by 29-year-old Ruth M. Dorbah of Jacksonville, Fla., and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala operated by 37-year-old Susan R. Hayes of Hannibal.
According to the accident report both vehicles were eastbound on U.S. 61 when the Hyundai changed lanes and struck the Chevrolet causing it to run off the roadway.
Hayes, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by a private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries.