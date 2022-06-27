MACON, Mo. — A Hannibal woman suffered moderate injuries Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Macon County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 3:29 p.m. on U.S. 63, six miles north of Macon.
Involved in the mishap was a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Tailor R. Lain, 18, of Hannibal.
According to the incident report the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Lain, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Macon County ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.