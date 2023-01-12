Hannibal woman faces drug trafficking charge

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman has been charged with trafficking drugs after Hannibal police officers conducted a search warrant on Wednesday.
A warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Erica R. Sydnor, 35, of Hannibal, with a felony charge of first-degree drugs. The charges are a result of an investigation by officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) regarding the sale of fentanyl.
