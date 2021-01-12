Hannibal woman faces assault, weapons charges

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman faces domestic assault and weapons charges following a Sunday morning domestic dispute.
NECOMM dispatchers contacted officers with the Hannibal Police Department to the 100 block of O’Fallon for a firearms call. Officers located a 29-year-old Hannibal man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance for medical treatment.
Lacy L. Wilson, 23, of Hannibal, was taken into custody.
On Monday, the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Wilson, charging her with second degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.
Wilson's bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. She remains in the Marion County Jail.