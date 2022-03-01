Hannibal woman faces arraignment in child abuse case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman has been bound over to the Tenth Circuit Court on a charge of abuse or neglect of a child.
Kristen M. Surgeon, 32, of Hannibal, appeared before Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson for a preliminary hearing Monday. Public Defender Austin Smith represents the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represents the state.
During the hearing, Jackson bound Surgeon over to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court. Her arraignment hearing before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd is scheduled for March 15.
The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant Tuesday, Nov. 16, for Surgeon, with the felony charge of abuse or neglect of a child.
Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department were requested to assist Marion County Children’s Division officials Friday, Nov. 12. Detectives reportedly saw a child under the age of 5 that had obvious signs of injury at the educational facility. Detectives believed Surgeon was responsible for the injuries the child had sustained. Surgeon was taken into custody without incident.