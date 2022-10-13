HANNIBAL — A fifth suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal assault which occurred early Sunday morning on the 100 block of Main St.
Kaelin L. Rickey, 26, of Hannibal, has been charged with second-degree murder as Hannibal police continue their investigation. An arrest warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County on Thursday. Police detectives arrested Rickey on Wednesday.
She remains in the Marion County Jail and is being held with no bond.
Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, also face charges of second-degree murder. They were arrested Monday. They are also incarcerated in the Marion County Jail with no bond.
The following day, Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal, and Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal, were charged with first-degree assault. Each suspect was transported to the Marion County Jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond.
NECOMM officials dispatched Hannibal police officers at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was seriously injured. He was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center for treatment. The man died as a result of injuries sustained in the assault.
Detectives from the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control conducted an investigation into the incident.
The investigation into the case is ongoing, and more information may be released if deemed appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.