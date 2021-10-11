HANNIBAL — A well-being check conducted by Hannibal police officers on Friday morning resulted in the safe return of a child standing in the middle of Grace Street and the arrest of a Hannibal woman.
On Saturday, the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Shantel L. Thomas, 32, charging her with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers were called at 8:18 a.m. Friday to the 2000 block of Grace for a well-being check. Officers received a report a small child was in the middle of the street wearing a diaper and T-shirt. Upon arrival, Hannibal police officers reportedly found a 22-month-old child in the street unattended.
Officers were able to determine the residence of the child and attempted to make contact with Thomas. They reported she shut the door on them and refused to come out. Officers contacted the residence owner, who allowed them to conduct a search on the property. They found Thomas, took her into custody and transported her to the Marion County Jail to await formal charges.
The child was placed into protective custody and taken to Marion County Children’s Division. The child was unharmed during the incident an was later released to the biological mother.
Thomas’ bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. She also had outstanding warrants in Pike and Ralls counties for dangerous drug and traffic violations. Thomas remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.
