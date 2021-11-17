HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman has been arrested and charged with abuse or neglect of a child after detectives with the Hannibal Police Department assisted Marion County Children’s Division officials on Friday at an area educational facility.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant Tuesday, Nov. 16, for Kristen M. Surgeon, 32, of Hannibal, with the felony charge of abuse or neglect of a child.
Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department were requested to assist Marion County Children’s Division officials Friday, Nov. 12. Detectives saw a child under the age of five that had obvious signs of injury at the educational facility. Detectives believed Surgeon was responsible for the injuries the child had sustained. Surgeon was taken into custody without incident.
The child’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Surgeon’s bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.