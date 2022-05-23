Hannibal woman arrested following scam investigation

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman has been charged with multiple counts of deceptive business practices and stealing.
Detectives the Hannibal Police Department went to a residence on Homestead and arrested Amanda L. Stuart, 40, of Hannibal. The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court issued multiple warrants for Stuart stemming from deceptive business practices and stealing.
Detectives began their investigation involving Stuart about nine months ago. They received a complaint from an individual living in the state of Louisiana. The complainant reported Stuart sold items on Facebook and never sent the product after the payment was made.
After an extensive investigation, detectives located more than 30 people throughout the country with related reports. Stuart was taken into custody without incident. Detectives continue to investigate.
Stuart’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. She remains in the Marion County Jail.
