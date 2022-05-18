Hannibal woman arrested after home search

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman has been arrested and charged with probation violations and drug trafficking.
Hannibal police officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad arrived at about 11:19 a.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of Grace St. on Tuesday.
Officers were searching for Angela L. Fogle, 34, of Hannibal. She was wanted for probation violations.
Officers were given consent to search the residence. They reportedly found Fogle inside and took her into custody without incident.
A large quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and cash were recovered.
The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Fogle charging her with first-degree trafficking of drugs. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Fogle remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.
