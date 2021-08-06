HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer’s will give community members the chance to show their support and team up to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia on Sept. 18.
Walk Manager Doug Geist said he loves seeing the dedication from everyone coming together in the community for the cause of bringing an end to Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Event co-chair Peep Dennis has been involved in reaching the goal of a cure for the past 16 years, and the community will come together beginning with registration at 8 a.m., a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the Walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Dennis joined the Sigma Kappa sorority at Culver-Stockton College in 2005, and one of their philanthropies was to join in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Since then, she participated in the Quincy Walk to End Alzheimer’s each year. Dennis wasn’t able to attend the 2018 Hannibal event, but she was actively involved in the planning process for 2019 and participated with her team, Tri-State Alumni, during Hannibal’s second Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Event committee members gathered for the kickoff meeting at Java Jive on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Geist said an employee signed up to enter a team on the spot. So far, 10 teams with 39 participants have signed up, and the goal for 2021 is to raise $25,000 and bring 40 teams to the event. Geist said he has a personal goal of 350 participants for the family-friendly event.
“Things are starting to fall into place for us,” Geist said. “In fact, Hannibal’s own Harold Smith on the radio, he’s agreed to be the emcee again this year.”
Due to health precautions related to COVID-19, the kids’ area will not be set up this year. Extra measures will be include spacing out tables and tents, along with contactless registration, hand sanitization stations and a recommendation for wearing masks.
Participants will carry colorful flowers which will make up a Promise Garden for the ceremony, giving everyone a chance to stand in solidarity together. Each participant receives a flower, and each one has an individual meaning. The purple flowers signify losing someone to Alzheimer’s, yellow is for a participant caring for a person with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia, blue represents someone who is living with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia and orange flowers are for “anyone supporting a world without Alzheimer’s or any other dementia”.
Geist looks forward to seeing the number of teams grow between now and Sept. 18, and he’s excited to witness the strong sense of community during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“It kind of speaks to the kind of town that Hannibal is,” Geist said. “People have this thing that they just want to pitch in and do stuff. That’s why it’s fun for me coming up here, too.”
More information and the opportunity to sign up for a team are available by visiting alz.org/hannibalmo.