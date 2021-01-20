HANNIBAL — About 1,800 people got their first COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday as part of “a Herculean effort” that went very smoothly, according to Todd Ahrens, president and CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
“Human effort that goes into doing this thing – the nurses, staff and many, many volunteers who have signed up to assist us in the various steps in the process” was tremendous during the first day of shots for people in Phase 1B, Ahrens said.
Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that Missouri was moving to Phase 1B – Tier 2, which makes the coronavirus vaccine available to people age 65 and older and those with increased risk of serious illness.
Hannibal Regional Hospital began taking calls from people who wanted the vaccine on Monday, with the vaccinations starting on Wednesday.
“We had about 6,000 doses available,” at HRH, Ahrens said.
On Wednesday the hospital vaccinated about 1,800 people, which Ahrens said is close to the maximum likely to occur in a day. He said in addition to the health care workers who do vaccinations, there are people signing people in, monitoring them after the shots and filling out the cards that tell when they should receive their second vaccinations.
About 40 people answered phone calls on Monday and screened those seeking vaccinations to make sure they met the state’s criteria. By noon Tuesday there were enough appointments to use the doses the hospital has on hand.
Ahrens hopes the hospital will get more vaccine from the state in another week or so.
The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at Hannibal Regional during the current vaccination clinic. Ahrens said that vaccine is stored at about -80 Celsius and recipients should get their second vaccinations three weeks after the first one.
The Moderna vaccine, which can be stored at room temperature, has been administered to many of the residents and staff of nursing facilities in Missouri.
Marion County Health Department announced six additional positive case of novel coronavirus on Wednesday. There were 89 active cases in the county, including eight people who were reinfected. There have been 3,368 total coronavirus cases in the county since last March, resulting in 63 deaths.
Missouri health officials on Monday reported at least 11,983 COVID-19 cases in the past week. That’s about 1,712 newly reported cases per day.
At least 6,256 deaths in Missouri have been attributed to the virus.
Nationwide, about half of the 31 million doses distributed to the states by the federal government have been administered so far, though only about 2 million people have received the two doses needed for maximum protection against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.
The full explanation for the apparent mismatch between supply and demand was unclear, but last week the U.S. Health and Human Services Department suggested that states had unrealistic expectations for how much vaccine was on the way.
The shortages are coming as states dramatically ramp up their vaccination drives, at the direction of the federal government, to reach people 65 and older, along with other groups deemed essential or at high risk.