Hannibal Tree Board recognizes October Tree of the Month

This maple tree, located at 207 N. Maple St., received the Hannibal Tree Board's October Tree of the Month Award.

HANNBAL — A maple on Maple Street has earned the October Tree of the Month Award from the Hannibal Tree Board. The tree at 207 N. Maple St. is in the yard of the home owned by Michelle Johnson.

The Tree Board established a Tree of the Month Award to celebrate Hannibal’s beautiful urban forest and its stewards. The Tree Board’s mission is to encourage and inspire by example proper planting and tree care in Hannibal.

