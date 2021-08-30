HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Convention and Visitor Bureau announced Monday the Director of Tourism, Gail Bryant, is pursuing new opportunities effective Sept. 24.
Bryant has served as Hannibal’s Tourism Director since July 2011, embracing her role during one of Hannibal’s biggest festivals, National Tom Sawyer Days.
Hannibal Mayor James Hark has been impressed with Bryant.
“As mayor, working with Gail has been a pleasure,” Hark said. “She was a team player, always willing to go above and beyond to see the city thrive. Her leadership in the Tourism Department has been an asset to Hannibal. We look forward to building on the success she helped bring about and continuing to promote the Hannibal community as a destination for visitors from around the world.”
During her tenure as director, Bryant spearheaded many important initiatives, including a tourism rebranding and overseeing the project management of the new $1.475 million dollar Visitors Center/Missouri Affiliate Welcome Center, which opened in 2020.
Bryant has been an integral part of the Missouri Tourism community, serving on the Missouri Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus Board of Directors, Missouri Travel Alliance Board of Directors and Missouri Division of Tourism Promote Missouri Advisory Committee. She was recognized nationally in 2018 with the J. Desmond Slattery Professional Marketing Award.
Bryant’s promotional efforts have also been recognized in the Hannibal community. In 2019, she received the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce President’s Award and the Hannibal Arts Council Paragon Award for Leadership in the Arts.
Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Board President Cathie Whelan spoke glowingly on behalf of the board.
“We appreciate all that Gail has done to move tourism forward in Hannibal. She has been an asset these past 10 years and we wish her the best in her new endeavors.”
Bryant has enjoyed her role as director.
“It was my pleasure to serve as the City of Hannibal’s Director of Tourism and Conventions. In working with the city administration, the HCVB Board of Directors and staff, community leaders, city staff and tourism partners, we were able to accomplish many goals. Now is the time to look toward the future; with that I am relocating to be closer to my daughters.”
Prior to serving as the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Director, Bryant served as Tourism Director for the City of Lebanon, Mo.
The mission of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau is to promote tourism for the community and work with other organizations, businesses and city departments toward that end.