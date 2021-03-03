HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works will be applying for coverage under Missouri Department of Natural Resources General Permit MOR04C -- the comprehensive permit for municipal separate storm sewer systems. This will be an extension of the Hannibal’s existing stormwater quality management program.
The full general permit and its requirements may be reviewed at https://dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/permits/issued/docs/R04C000.pdf.
A public meeting to review the proposed permit will be held on Thursday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the HBPW conference room (3 Industrial Drive Loop).
As part of the Stormwater Management Program for this permit, the HBPW will develop an updated Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP) describing schedules, procedures, contacts, and other items listed under Part 4 of the permit. The SWMP will be finalized within 90 days after the permit’s renewal.
The SWMP summarizes the city's intentions to reduce the amount of pollution in its stormwater runoff in the urbanized areas by addressing the six minimum control measures of concern listed in the permit.
These minimum control measures are as follows:
• Public Education and Outreach
• Public Involvement and Participation
• Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination
• Construction Site Runoff Control
• Post Construction Stormwater Management
• Pollution Prevention/Good Housekeeping
The current version of the city’s stormwater management plan can be viewed at www.hannibalbpw.org
Public comments on the application and current SWMP may be directed to HBPW’s stormwater coordinator, Andrea Campbell at www.hannibalbpw.org, or PO BOX 1589, Hannibal MO 63401 or 573- 221-8050 ext. 6043.