Hannibal teen supports Cuddle Cat Rescue for his birthday

For his 15th birthday, Ethan Romig dedicated one of his "Random Acts of Kindness" to Cuddle Cat Rescue. He set out baskets to collected donated items at County Market and Farm and Home Supply. He presented the rescue with a check for over $800 along with a large number of items for the cats.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — For his 15th birthday "Random Acts of Kindness", Ethan Romig helped Cuddle Cat Rescue in Hannibal.

He asked County Market and Farm and Home Supply to set baskets out in their store with a wish list so he could help collect items for Cuddle Cat Rescue.

