Hannibal teen supports Cuddle Cat Rescue for his birthday

HANNIBAL — For his 15th birthday "Random Acts of Kindness", Ethan Romig helped Cuddle Cat Rescue in Hannibal.
He asked County Market and Farm and Home Supply to set baskets out in their store with a wish list so he could help collect items for Cuddle Cat Rescue.
Romig enjoys helping others who cannot help themselves.
"The world has a lot of bad stuff — you can change it by doing good and make the world good." he said.
"The Board of CCR were amazed at the overwhelming support of Ethan Romig and his 'not so random, never to be taken for granted' Acts of Kindness," said Janet Matson, founder of Cuddle Cat Rescue. "Six of us carried in this staggering donation as the cats curiously investigated 'the haul'! Ethan wanted to make sure we thanked all the people that donated to his birthday fundraiser because without them this would not be possible. He also stated that he had a check for us for over $800! How incredible is that? Thank you so much to Ethan and his family for easing the burden of caring for Hannibal's homeless cats."
Ethan's efforts started out on a smaller scale, but his dedication and monthly "Random Acts of Kindness" continue to make a difference in the community.
"It started as a small thing swapping birthday presents for himself to items that could help homeless pets from family and friends — to spreading it further and making the most impact to the community with the community’s help," said his mother, Kimberly.
Ethan said "my favorite thing is making people & animals happy! I keep doing it because animals need the most help — especially with times being the way they are. It’s hard for people and harder for animals. Homeless pets deserve our love and help too."
