HANNIBAL — A 17-year-old girl from Hannibal was left with moderate injuries following a one-vehicle accident Sunday night in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the mishap occurred at 11 p.m. on Pershing Road, 3 miles south of Hannibal.
A 2001 Toyota Echo was being driven south by 20-year-old Mason R. Pagett of Hannibal. According to the accident report, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a tree.
The injured passenger, who was wearing a seat belt device, was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.