STAFF REPORT
SEARCY, Ark. — Two Hannibal students were among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.
The students were: Noah Evans, a Junior information systems major, and Carter Munch, a Senior psychology and criminal justice major.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.