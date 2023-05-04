SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Hannibal student was among several Missouri State University students who won awards at the Model Arab League event at the university April 28-29.
The students are part of the Model Arab League, a group similar to the Model United Nations, but is based on the influential Arab-specific international organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.