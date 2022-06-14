SEARCY, Ark. — Noah Evans, of Hannibal, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.
The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
