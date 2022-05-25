Hannibal student graduates from University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — McKenzie Turner, daughter of Jeff and Pamela Turner of Jefferson City and granddaughter of Gene and Janey Turner of New London, graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia.
She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science with an emphasis in outreach and education. Turner earned a 4.0 grade point average this semester.
Turner is a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and she played Women’s Club Soccer.
