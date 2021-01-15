HANNIBAL — According to a recent media report, more and more Missourians are stepping up to help protect the Monarch butterfly which has suffered a steep population decline in recent years.
While it will be months before any butterflies are spotted fluttering throughout Northeast Missouri that does not mean plans are not in the works to provide the insects with habitat that is suitable not only for Monarchs, but butterflies of all kinds.
"Currently we have a milkweed and butterfly garden at the Cardiff Hill Overlook and Broadway Mini Park," said Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services. "We will be working on a much larger site this year at the airport where we have natural milkweed growing. Our plan is to continue to plant milkweed and other pollinator friendly species in the foreseeable future."
Not all of the Hannibal Parks Department's milkweed planting efforts have been a success.
"We have tried milkweed gardens at several locations such as Dulany Park and Riverview Park, with those failing because of deer and floodwaters," Dorian said.
According to Dorian, establishing a milkweed garden is not cheap.
"We paid $370 for one large shipment of plugs," he said. "Another we were able to receive for free as part of a Monarch program."
Hannibal's efforts to establish butterfly gardens feature a public-private partnership.
"We really would not have any successful gardens without the help of the Master Naturalist volunteers. They have done a tremendous job with both the butterfly garden at Cardiff and the Broadway Mini Park. We cannot thank them enough for all their hard work and dedication," Dorian said. "These butterfly gardens that we have been working on and are continuing to develop throughout our town have such a positive impact. Any time you can develop habitat for butterflies, bees and other pollinators it is great for the environment. In addition, they are just great places for the public to enjoy nature."