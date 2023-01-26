Hannibal senior among winners in Americal Legion High School Oratorical Program

American Legion Post 55 recently hosted the 89th Annual High School Oratorical Scholarship Program Constitutional Speech Contest. District level winners were selected after each student delivered a speech addressing a specific topic related to the Constitution of the United States. The district winners are pictured center of front row, from left, Georgia Ehshard, a senior at Cole R-1 Russellville High School, Russellville, Mo. — third place; Jana Rawashdeh, a junior at Francis Howell North High School, St. Charles, Mo. — first place; Grace Hiles, a senior at Hannibal High School — second place; and Abbie Smothels, a senior at Moberly High School, Moberly, Mo. — fourth place.

 CONTRBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Grace Hiles, a senior at Hannibal Senior High School, received second-place honors during the 89th Annual High School Oratorical Scholarship Program Constitutional Speech Contest at Americal Legion Post 55.

Contestants presented speeches addressing a specific aspect of the Constitution of the United States, which emphasizes the attendant duties and obligations of a citizen to our government.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.