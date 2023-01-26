Hannibal senior among winners in Americal Legion High School Oratorical Program

HANNIBAL — Grace Hiles, a senior at Hannibal Senior High School, received second-place honors during the 89th Annual High School Oratorical Scholarship Program Constitutional Speech Contest at Americal Legion Post 55.
Contestants presented speeches addressing a specific aspect of the Constitution of the United States, which emphasizes the attendant duties and obligations of a citizen to our government.
The district winners were Jana Rawashdeh, a junior at Francis Howell North High School, St. Charles, Mo. — first place; Grace Hiles, a senior at Hannibal High School — second place; Georgia Ehshard, a senior at Cole R-1 Russellville High School, Russellville, Mo. — third place; and Abbie Smothels, a senior at Moberly High School, Moberly, Mo. — fourth place.
The purpose of the contest is to develop knowledge and appreciation of the United States Constitution, the ability to think and speak clearly and critically and the acceptance of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship.
The state contest will be Sunday, Feb. 26 in Ashland, Mo.
