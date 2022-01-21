HANNIBAL — A final decision whether to resume in-school learning next week in the Hannibal School District will be made over the weekend, according to Superintendent Susan Johnson. Due to a staff shortage schools were closed on both Thursday and Friday of this week.
“If a decision should need to be made to extend distance learning I would need to make that decision early on Sunday so that parents and staff can make any necessary preparations,” Johnson said, who advised parents in a release issued last week that the district plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.
The district can function if up to 10 staff positions are unfilled.
“After that it gets extremely difficult to operate school safely,” Johnson said.
This was not the first time since the start of the pandemic that a staff shortage has disrupted in-school learning in Hannibal.
“Last school year Hannibal Middle School had to pivot to distance learning for four days right before the Thanksgiving break,” Johnson said.
School district personnel have been dealing with COVID, the flu and “general sickness” in recent weeks.
“Since Christmas break I have been watching (staff sickness levels) and it has gradually been building,” Johnson said.
No school building has been spared from the latest round of sickness, according to Johnson.
“All buildings have been hit, but the buildings that have the highest percentages of absences of staff were A.D. Stowell Elementary, the Transportation Department and Oakwood Elementary,” she said.
