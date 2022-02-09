HANNIBAL — Hannibal School District Superintendent Susan Johnson is concerned about student attendance rates throughout the district.
According to attendance information that was presented during the January meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education, if the school year had concluded at the end of December overall school attendance would have been very close to setting a record for the lowest recorded since the 1994-95 school year.
Through the first four months of the current school year Hannibal’s attendance rate was 92.56%.
That would be the lowest figure since 2019-21 when Hannibal concluded the school year with an attendance rate of 92.25%.
Hannibal has failed to reach 93% in attendance only two other times since the mid 1990s, in 1995-96 (92.59%) and in 1994-95 (92.63%).
Hannibal’s districtwide attendance rate has steadily declined during the first four months of the current school year. After reaching 94.56% in September attendance dipped to 93.41% in October. At the end of November attendance was 91.59% while December’s rate wound up at 90.66%.
Compared with attendance in 2020-21, Hannibal’s figures lagged behind this year in each of the first four months. The largest gap was 3.16% in December.
Of Hannibal’s seven schools, Johnson did not have any trouble identifying the attendance center struggling the most with keeping students in classrooms this school year.
“Hannibal High School has had the worst student attendance of any of the schools,” she said.
Through the end of December HHS’ four-month attendance rate was 89.88%.
Like the school district overall, the high school’s attendance has been in a steady decline this year.
After starting the school year with a 92.51% attendance rate, the percentage dipped to 91.31 in October. Attendance slipped below 90% in both November (89.07) and December (86.63).
During the 2020-21 school year the high school’s attendance went below 90% twice, in February (88.95) and May (88.98).
Through the school year’s first four months Oakwood Elementary led the district in attendance at 95.87%. Also topping 95% at the end of December was Mark Twain Elementary at 95.05.
In addition to Oakwood and Mark Twain, also on target to surpass last year’s final attendance figure at the end of December was the middle school (92.86), Eugene Field (92.17) and Stowell (93.60).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.