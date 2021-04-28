HANNIBAL — Wednesday, June 2, will be the final day of classes for the 2020-21 school year in the Hannibal School District. The June 2 conclusion date represents a reduction of two days from what had previously been announced would be the final day.
On the recommendation of Superintendent Susan Johnson the Hannibal Board of Education approved the change during its April 21 meeting.
Under the revised schedule students will now go to school all day on May 28, June 1 and June 2. There will be no classes on Monday, May 31, because of the Memorial Day holiday.
Johnson said her recommendation was based on feedback she had received from parents and staff, and over her concern over what attendance levels would look like if school was in session on June 3 and June 4.
“I don’t like changing the calendar very much, but I really think in this situation it won’t be seen as a bad thing at all,” the superintendent said.
In order to shave off the two days of classes Johnson had to come up with 12.66 hours, which had been built into the school district’s original calendar as inclement weather make-up hours.
According to state law school calendars in Missouri are required to consist of at least 1,044 hours.
“Actually we have more than that,” Johnson told the school board.
Even after the start of the school year was delayed by eight days due to pandemic concerns, the school year was still scheduled to end with a half-day of classes on Friday, May 28. But the calendar had to be changed as the school year moved into the winter months.
“We know living in the great state of Missouri that the weather doesn’t always cooperate,” Johnson said. “We had to take some inclement weather days, more than I would have liked to have taken, but you do what you have got to do. With that being done that moved that (end of school) date to Friday, June 4.”
Even though make-up days are typically built in at the end of the school year, “no matter how hard you try it always causes some inconvenience because I think everyone is always hopeful that we will not have to use that many (make-up) days,” Johnson said.
Johnson was in regular contact with Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as she looked for ways to shorten the school year.
“I wanted to be sure that everything was done accordingly and to find out if there were any hours that we had built in extra that we could look at (eliminating) if we wanted to,” she said. “What we learned, knowing that we are not going to have any more inclement weather days, is that we had two days that we could not have to go to school on because we had those additional hours built into our calendar.”