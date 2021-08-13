HANNIBAL — Barring anything unforeseen the 2021-22 school year will begin for the Hannibal School District in less than two weeks. And while Superintendent Susan Johnson does not want to jinx the district, she was very upbeat regarding the preparation that has already taken place in advance of the new school year’s start.
“Even though we are a ways from the start of school, we are ready to go,” she said during the July meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
Helping fuel Johnson’s outlook was how well one key area was stacking up for the district in advance of the Wednesday, Aug. 25, start of school.
“I am anticipating we will have a full staff,” she said. “Right now we have our positions filled. I am almost afraid to say that because as soon as I do something will happen. Things could arise as a result of enrollment which could make things we can’t anticipate look a little different.”
Not surprising to district administrators is the fact that enrollment is expected to grow at two locations.
“We have two schools this upcoming year that are going to have increases in enrollment in comparison to what they have had in the past couple of years,” Johnson said, singling out Mark Twain Elementary School and Hannibal High School.
The growth at HHS is due to one particularly large class, according to Johnson.
“Our eighth grade class from this past school year was a very large class and obviously they are moving up to ninth grade so this year our high school will have larger numbers than it has had,” she said.
The increase in students at the high school could require some shuffling of students and teachers.
“When you have kids you have to place in classes you have to adjust schedules accordingly,” Johnson said.