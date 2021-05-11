HANNIBAL — Among the multitude of challenges that have faced the Hannibal School District this school year, among the most formidable has been coming up with a sufficient number of substitute teachers on a regular basis.
“Teacher attendance has been difficult, not because teachers are wanting to be gone necessarily, but because of quarantines and things of that nature,” said Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, during the April meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
Johnson stressed that coming up with an ample number of substitute teachers throughout the school year has been a test faced not just in Hannibal.
“There is not a school district in the state, and probably in the nation, that is not dealing with that. It is hard, especially with the pandemic,” she said.
In an effort to make Hannibal more appealing to substitute teachers the school board in April approved an increase in pay for subs from $75 a day to $85 a day.
“I feel it is imperative that we do,” Johnson said of the pay hike for fill-in teachers. “Even $85 a day is comparable with schools that are in our conference and in our area.”
To help fill the substitute teacher void the Hannibal School District has hired four full-time subs who work daily.
“That has been a godsend,” Johnson said.
Johnson saluted Hannibal-LaGrange University for providing students studying to become a teacher the opportunity to step into the classroom and gain experience as a substitute.
“They (HLGU) have been very accommodating to us to let them (HLGU students) come in and work in our schools,” she said.
Even on days when enough substitutes could not be found, Johnson said that the educational process continued.
“Our teachers have done a great job and have really stepped up to the plate about covering people’s classes during prep time,” she said. “Everybody is doing whatever it takes.
“There are not enough words to thank our staff. It definitely has taken everybody to get it done. I am real proud of everything that everyone has done.”