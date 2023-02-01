HANNIBAL — This spring, all sixth and ninth grade Hannibal School District students will be given the opportunity to receive one evidence-informed training session that has grade level adapted content to help students enhance their awareness and understanding of different facets of mental health.

Signs of Suicide (SOS) is a suicide prevention program administered by CHADS (Communities Healing Adolescent Depression and Suicide) that educates students about the relationship between suicide and depression.

