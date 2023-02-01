HANNIBAL — This spring, all sixth and ninth grade Hannibal School District students will be given the opportunity to receive one evidence-informed training session that has grade level adapted content to help students enhance their awareness and understanding of different facets of mental health.
Signs of Suicide (SOS) is a suicide prevention program administered by CHADS (Communities Healing Adolescent Depression and Suicide) that educates students about the relationship between suicide and depression.
Key goals for students are:
- Acknowledge that you are seeing signs of depression or suicide in yourself or a friend and that it is serious.
- Let your friend know how much you care about them and that you are concerned that they need help.
- Tell a trusted adult that you are worried about yourself or a friend.
About the Program
CHADS Coalition trains students, parents, and adults how to recognize and prevent suicide with the only universal, evidence-based prevention program, SOS, in partnership with MindWise Innovations. SOS teaches participants the signs of depression, signs of suicide and the importance of telling a trusted adult when they notice those warning signs in themselves or someone they know.
SOS program research
SOS is used in thousands of schools around the country and is the only youth suicide prevention program that has demonstrated an improvement in students’ knowledge and adaptive attitudes about suicide risk and depression, as well as a reduction in actual suicide attempts.
Parents are invited to learn more
Parents are invited to a Parent Education Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Hannibal High School Auditorium. It will also be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@Hannibal60Video. Parents will be given the option to elect for their student(s) not to attend. Dates and times of sessions will be announced by building administrators.
